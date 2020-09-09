Kaia Gerber Works Out in a Sports Bra, Leggings & Chunky ‘Dad Shoes’ With Jacob Elordi

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kaia Gerber made her first visit in weeks to her favorite New York gym with Jacob Elordi in tow.

The model headed to a workout at Dogpound in SoHo this morning wearing a gray sports bra and leggings look from Set Active; similar tops sell for $45 while her bottoms retail for $65 on the brand’s website.

Elordi prepped for the workout in a more relaxed manner, matching a graphic T-shirt to $50 Nike athletic shorts; the “Euphoria” actor completed the look with a tribute to the city in a Yankees ball cap.

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber at Dogpound gym in New York, Sept. 9. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer look at Jacob Elordi (L) and Kaia Gerber’s sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

For their workout footwear of choice, Gerber and Elorid went down two different routes. The daughter of Cindy Crawford decided on a set of chunky “dad shoes” from none other than New Balance, one of her many go-to brands for sneakers. The all-white pair resembles the brand’s 624 silhouette and is recognizable from its injected foam midsole, giving it a lifted look, as well as its ’90s-inspired leather uppers and outlined N logo. The New Balance 624 in Kaia Gerber’s choice of an all-white style retails for $75 at NewBalance.com.

Related Hailey Baldwin Styles Her Mom Jeans With a Transitional Crop Top & Sneakers That Come With Gold Details J-Lo's Chunky Sweater, Work Boots & Baggy Corduroy Pants Make Way for Fall Trends Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Make an Ice Cream Run in Looks Inspired by the 1990s & 2000s

Whereas Gerber went for chunky shoes, her companion chose a more streamlined style. The 6-feet-5-inches tall Australian actor opted for $495 Golden Goose sneakers, complete with a green star across the lateral side and a logo adorned set of laces. Similar pairs can be purchased at Farfetch.com.

Watch on FN

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber at Dogpound gym in New York, Sept. 9. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer look at Jacob Elordi (L) and Kaia Gerber’s sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

As for Kaia Gerber’s personal street style, the 19-year-old model tends to mix it up between relaxed athletic looks and on-trend casual ensembles. Her favorite brands for workout gear include Reebok, Adidas x Alexander Wang, Bleu Salt and Shadow Hill amongst others whereas her more dressed-up looks feature pieces from By Far, Reformation, Converse and more beloved labels.

Throughout her blossoming career, the teenager has already served as the face of major labels such as Jimmy Choo, Chanel and Stella McCartney as well as walking in runways for Longchamp, Miu Miu, Givenchy and most other well-known fashion houses.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kaia Gerber’s chic street style looks.