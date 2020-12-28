Kaia Gerber’s Weekend Striped Overalls & Black Converse Sneakers Look Is Under $150

While out for a Sunday stroll, Kaia Gerber wore an affordable outfit teamed with her go-to classic sneakers alongside her boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, in Malibu, Calif.

Kaia Gerber with boyfriend Jacob Elordi on Dec. 27 in Malibu, Calif. CREDIT: APEX / MEGA The model wore the Carhartt Brewster Double-Front Bib overalls in the Indigo Railroad Stripe colorway. They feature a cotton construction with adjustable suspender straps, a multi-compartment front bib, and ample utility-inspired pocket detailing throughout. This printed one-piece retails for $70 and is available for purchase on amazon.com.

CREDIT: APEX / MEGA

The 19-year-old styled it with a white tee shirt underneath, an oversized navy hoodie sweatshirt layered over the top, and accessorized with black sunglasses, a face mask, and a gold necklace.

Here’s a closer look at the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top sneakers. CREDIT: Nordstrom

For footwear, the runway model opted for her beloved Converse Chuck Taylor High-Top sneakers in the black colorway. These iconic casual shoes feature canvas uppers with an ankle-length shaft, front lace-up detailing, a rubber toe cap, and the brand’s signature logo detail on its inward-facing side. These wardrobe staple sneakers retail for $55 and are available for purchase on nordstrom.com.

These unisex shoes have long been one of the footwear mainstays that Gerber pairs with her everyday looks. For daytime wear, she often teamed these shoes with blue jeans and a sweatshirt or neutral-hued knitwear. Some of her other go-to sneakers include the buzzy New Balance 624, Adidas Ultraboost, and the Nike Air VaporMax OG styles. For the young supermodel’s more elevated looks, the star often opts for several styles from By Far, including their Sofia and Laura boots.

