Red Velvet’s Joy Wears Edgy Dr. Martens Gladiator Sandals

Red Velvet’s Joy spiced up her princess puff sleeve number with a pair of edgy, black Dr. Martens gladiator sandals and a Bottega Veneta red clutch. She topped the outfit off with a Vintage Hollywood cloud necklace.

The stunning blue outfit itself was from Surfea Korea, a luxury fashion brand based in Seoul, Korea.

“Is this hair pretty…” Joy captioned her Instagram post on Friday, referring to her braided middle part. She got a resounding yes from her fans in the comments section.

The K-pop star is a trendsetter for vintage fashion. With over 8 million followers on Instagram, she frequently posts her “outfits of the day” featuring pieces such as gingham dress-sets and lace black crops to more casual outfits like her Calvin Klein cropped graphic tee and oversized garbage pants.

Recently, Red Velvet’s Yeri and Joy reunited with Irene and Seulgi backstage for SBS’s “Inkigayo”. Earlier this year, Joy collaborated with K-Pop star Crush for his new song “Mayday.”

In January 2019, it was announced that Joy was chosen to be the main host of Asia’s most popular beauty program, OnStyle’s “Get It Beauty.” Establishing herself in the industry, in May 2019 Joy was nominated for Beauty Icon of the Year at the Brand of the Year Awards and Beauty Icon at the Korea First Brand Awards in October 2019.

The 23-year-old singer who was featured in Vogue this past winter, experienced her first New York Fashion Week this year, taking the stage at American Stock Exchange before Bella Hadid and Binx Walton. She starred in the Michael Kors Collection Show wearing a western-inspired sweater and skirt combo. Joy spent her whirlwind 24-hours chilling in NYC with friends such as YouTube stars Cameron Dallas and Risabae, and shopping in SoHo.

Shop Joy’s Instagram look — and the edgy Dr. Martens which seem to be a celeb favorite — down below.

