Justin Bieber Layers Every Shade of Yellow Down to His ‘Ginger Lemonade’ Sneakers

Justin Bieber just delivered a much-needed dose of sunshine during this dark time.

The “Intentions” singer stepped out in Los Angeles wearing every shade of yellow in his layered ensemble, which included a lightweight jacket, T-shirt, patterned socks and sweatpants from his Drew House brand. He added a pop of bright blue thanks to his baseball cap.

Justin Bieber steps out in all yellow in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Justin Bieber’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

He continued the monochromatic theme down to his sneakers. The yellow-centric kicks come from New Balance’s recent collaboration with “restaurant-meets-streetwear-imprint” Paperboy Paris. The brands joined together for three new colorways of New Balance’s 801 silhouette, a design made for all terrains with rugged outsoles and leather uppers. The sneaker shades are inspired by signature Paperboy menu items: Tuna Tataki Sandwich, Ginger Lemonade and Coffee Latte.

Bieber was spotted in the Ginger Lemonade colorway, one that layers tones of yellow and mixed materials finished with clean white laces. The sneakers dropped first on the Greenhouse app on Feb. 7 with a price tag of $110. Pairs are still available on Footlocker.com.

Justin Bieber steps out in all yellow in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Justin Bieber’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

If you like the silhouette of Bieber’s rugged sneakers but you aren’t so sure about the shade, there are other colorways from this collaboration.

To Buy: Paperboy Paris x New Balance 801 “Coffee Latte,” $110.

To Buy: Paperboy Paris x New Balance 801 “Tuna Tataki Sandwich,” $110.

