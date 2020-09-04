Justin Bieber Is the Ultimate ‘Pop Star’ in Versace For Drake’s New Music Video

Justin Bieber’s bad boy persona is back. Well, sort of. The artist starred in DJ Khaled featuring Drake’s “Pop Star” music video, which made its debut on Thursday night.

The song, which references Bieber and his manager Scooter Braun, was brought to life using the “Intentions” singer in place of Drake. In the video, Bieber is living the life of a “pop star,” partying in a mansion, dripping in diamonds and of course, wearing over-the-top designer fashion. (One could say it looked eerily similar to Bieber’s past life pre-marriage to Hailey Baldwin.)

In one look, Bieber is decked out in a Versace printed set from the Flash ’21 collection, paired with Ugg’s Pride Fluff Yeah slides.

Flanked by Lamborghini and Mercedes cars, he can then be seen dancing shirtless with an open-zipped Marcelo Burlon County of Milan sweatsuit on. To complete the look, styled by Karla Welch, Bieber wears the Union x Air Jordan 4 collab sneaker in guava.

In another dramatic ensemble, the star chooses a blue shearling coat and matching Louis Vuitton Damier logo pants.

However, this lifestlye of the rich and famous is short lived because in the final scene, Bieber wakes up from a “dream” next to wife Hailey Bieber. He then takes a walk in his latest signature style, which is all about comfort, featuring sweatshorts, a t-shirt and Adidas Yeezy slides.

Watch the full music video below.