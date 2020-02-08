Justin Bieber Takes ‘Just Out of Bed’ Style to the Streets With Messy Hair, Pajama Pants + Socks With Sandals

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, chose contrasting ensemble to wear on their way to “Saturday Night Live” in New York City, where the singer is set to perform. Bieber wore pink plaid pajama-style pants with a double-cuff at the bottom, a heather gray ribbed tee and a beige corduroy jacket. His footwear choice was equally laidback. The “Sorry” singer styled a pair of Adidas Adilette Slides, in the Lush Red colorway, with the outfit, which he wore with white tall socks. The sandals retail for $45 and feature a polyurethane upper construction, in a bandage texture, and textile lining with a rubber sole.

Baldwin opted for a more elevated, yet casual, all-black outfit. The model wore a pair of loose-fitting, high-waisted leather pants, paired with a fitted black turtleneck sweater and a coordinating, oversized black coat. She accessorized with a pair of gold-framed sunglasses, simple gold hoop earrings and an Alexander Wang Attica crossbody bag.

Here’s a close up of the shoes. CREDIT: Edward Opi / SplashNews.com

Baldwin’s footwear choice kept the look in line with her signature off-duty, street style aesthetic. She chose a pair of classic Vans Old Skool sneakers in the black canvas colorway. The shoes have a leather and synthetic upper, rubber sole and lace-up front detailing. The upper portion of the shoes feature the brand’s signature curved stripes and suede trim, highlighting its iconic retro look.

