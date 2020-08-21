Justin Bieber Just Upped His Sneaker Game in These Shanghai-Inspired Nike Kicks

Justin Bieber’s bike-riding ensemble may look comfortable, but thanks to his sneakers, it’s far from casual. On Thursday, the “Intentions” singer was seen on his electric bike in Los Angeles, wearing gray sweatpants and a t-shirt with a pair of bright, ice blue kicks.

The sneakers are Nike Air Max 97s that originally released in April 2019 for $200 and they have since sold-out. Called the Shanghai Kaleidoscope, these Nikes were designed as part of the brand’s “Nike: On Air” campaign, which gave sneaker heads a chance to vote for their six favorite Air Max designs from six cities around the world.

Justin Bieber takes his electric bike for a ride, wearing Nike Air Max 97 sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

In Shanghai, design winner Cash Ru created his own version of the Air Max 97 after being inspired by the buoyancy and disappearance of clouds over the city of Shanghai. “The name of my design is ‘Kaleidoscope’ and the inspiration comes from the interaction between clouds and skyscrapers in Pudong’s Lujiazui,” he said in a statement. “The different shapes that arise through condensation mirror the high-speed development of Shanghai.”

The sneakers feature a blue upper with white accents, red nike “Swoosh” branding and white sole, and are available in select sizes on StockX for the lowest asking price of $513.

Justin Bieber’s Nike Air Max 97 Shanghai Kaleidoscope sneakers were released in 2019. CREDIT: Mega Bieber, who is also a fan of Vans and Adidas sneakers, wore another colorful pair of Nikes recently.

Earlier in the week, he opted for the Nike SB Nyjah Free 2 silhouette, which comes from a collaborative effort with professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston. The sneakers are designed with hot pink and blue color accents, mesh paneling to help feet stay cool, as well as a unique outsole that provides a broken-in feel right out of the box. The low-top pair retails for $95 and is available in both men’s and women’s sizing at Nike.com.

Justin Bieber arrives at Soho House in Los Angeles, Aug. 17. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Typically, the singer can also be found in must-have looks from the likes of Off-White and New Balance, with occasional spottings in more luxury silhouettes such as Gucci, among others. But Bieber is mostly spotted wearing Crocs.