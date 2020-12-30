Justin Bieber Rehearses Concert in Hailey Baldwin’s Favorite White Sneakers

On the heels of his New Year’s Eve performance, Justin Bieber rehearsed yesterday for the anticipated #BieberNYE socially-distanced show and confirmed his mutual affinity for his wife, Hailey Baldwin’s go-to shoes.

While on stage, the “Changes” artist wore a white scoop neck tank top, revealing his tattoo sleeves, and teamed the wardrobe staple with a pair of light orange track pants. To accessorize the simple set-ready look, the “Yummy” singer chose a black baseball cap, which he styled backward, with white graphic detail on the crown and what appears to be a pair of Vetements white socks.

Here’s a closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers CREDIT: Nike.com

For footwear, the Canadian native finished off the casual ensemble with a pair of one of this year’s most popular sneakers among style stars, the Nike Air Force ’07 in the all-white colorway. These sneakers feature a minimalistic basketball sneaker silhouette with leather uppers and a monochromatic Swoosh logo detail on the sides. They retail for $90 and are available for purchase on nike.com.

While preparing for the year-end event, Bieber also styled this same Air Force 1 model with an Online Ceramics x CTV3 Mushroom Hoodie in the Green colorway, from Jaden Smith’s merch collection, and a pair of Fear of God Essentials graphic sweatpants in the black colorway.

On the same day, the “Holy” artist further proved his allegiance to Nike footwear and paired the brand’s Tanjun sneaker in the Wolf Grey/White colorway with a Simple Gospel shirt, Drewhouse basketball cap, and Champion sweatpants.

These concert-ready ensemble sightings were spotted soon following Baldwin wearing the women’s version of these same shoes, alongside her husband, while celebrating Christmas. Expressing his gratitude for his partner, Bieber shared a photo of the couple, and the model teamed her beloved Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers with a Bottega Veneta coat and white sweatpants.

Refresh your white sneaker collection with similar options available below.

To Buy: Nike Court Royale 2 Low Sneakers, $55.

To Buy: Adidas Advantage Tennis Sneakers, $53.

To Buy: New Balance 577 V1 Walking Sneakers, $70.

