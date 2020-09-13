Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary Wearing Their Favorite Shoe Brand

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have truly upped their couple style game, this summer often wearing complimenting outfits. It’s been two years since they got married, and the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in style today, both donning a pair of Nikes as they headed out for a deli breakfast in Santa Monica, Calif.

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate their 2 year anniversary. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Wearing an Alexander Wang white box crop tee, Baldwin channeled her 90s style with high-waisted light-wash bell bottom jeans with an open slit at the bottom. For footwear, the 23-year-old model opted for a pair of Gen Z’s favorite Nike Air Force 1s.

Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate their 2 year anniversary. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The classic white sneaker features a full-grain leather upper with lightweight cushioning. It’s a low-cut silhouette that adds its simple, streamlined look for everyday wear. A pair of Nike Air Force 1s retail for $90.

Baldwin completed her effortlessly casual look with a small black purse, layered gold chains and gold hoops.

Bieber was dressed in a white t-shirt, as well, but with gray sweat shorts from Essentials and blue Nike shoes, that looked to be Jordan 1 Low Game Royals. The couple wore matching black face masks.

Jordan 1 Low Game Royal Shoes CREDIT: Courtesy of Stock X

Just yesterday, the pair also wore their matching face masks as they strolled through L.A. For this occasion, Bieber opted for Nike sneakers similar in style to the brand’s Air Max 90 and paired them with a tangerine t-shirt from his smiley-faced clothing brand and shoe line, Drew House.

Baldwin, also wore bright hues, sporting orange biker shorts and a colored sports bra with a gray long-sleeve layered over. The model opted for a pair of Yeezy slides in a dark colorway.

Although she has been spotted in a number of athletic looks during recent outings, Baldwin’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix: On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, the celebrity has been photographed in trainers from Chanel and Off-White to the Nike x Fear of God collaborations, as well as towering heels and trendy footwear from Tabitha Simmons, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, Baldwin joined forces with Ugg in 2016, when she starred in the shoemaker’s Classic Street Collection campaign that fall season.