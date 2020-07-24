Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Keep Comfy Outdoors in Sweats & Trending Nike Sneakers

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin displayed their unique sneaker style with a loved up post on Instagram today.

The “Yummy” singer opted for matching navy T-shirt and athletic shorts with a neon orange hat as Baldwin decided on a monochromatic look; the model’s outfit paired a cream crop top with off-white raw-edged sweatpants.

On their feet, Baldwin kept with her go-to footwear style in all-white Nike sneakers while her husband went towards a bolder design courtesy of Travis Scott.

Compared with Baldwin’s shoe choices from brands like Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi and Off-White, her Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers are one of the model’s more-affordable picks, retailing for just $90 at Nike.com. With its all-white upper and chunky retro feel, the Air Force 1 has been one of Baldwin’s favorite styles for the past couple years.

As for Bieber, his sneakers also keeps in tune with his style choices as the musician can oftentimes be found in rare, must-have pairs. His choice today is the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Lows that released in February; the skate-style pair features contrasting panels of beige suede uppers overlayed with paisley canvas and plaid flannel material. Though the pairs once retailed for $150, they now range in price from $1,1650 up to $10,000 on resale sites like StockX.

Bieber founded his brand Drew House in early 2019 and has since expanded the business to include loungewear, apparel and hotel-style soft slippers. Aside from wearing his own pieces, they have also been spotted on his wife and stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, who can’t get enough of her Drew House footwear.

Typically, the singer can also be found in must-have sneakers from the likes of Off-White, New Balance and Nike with a few more dressed-up silhouettes from Gucci among others — but his true footwear passion centers around the colorful rubber uppers of Crocs.

As for his wife, Baldwin’s shoe closet includes an eclectic mix. Aside from her Air Force 1s, she’s also been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White and the Nike x Fear of God collab, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons, Bottega Veneta and Jimmy Choo. She has also appeared in marketing campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

