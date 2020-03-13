Sign up for our newsletter today!

Justin Bieber’s Latest Accessory Is a Medical Face Mask With Skater Shoes

By Claudia Miller
justin-bieber-mash-blue
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber’s latest look got a special accessory that’s in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Yummy” singer stepped out with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, in Los Angeles today and was spotted wearing a medical mask while talking to a man in scrubs. He layered up in a Toronto Maple Leafs jacket, a white T-shirt and gray splatter-painted jeans.

justin bieber, mask, medical mask, sneakers, blue jacket
Justin Bieber out in a medical mask in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
justin bieber, mask, medical mask, sneakers, blue jacket
A closer look at Justin Bieber’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 26-year-old braced the rainy weather in a pair of sneakers from skate and snowboarding brand DC Shoes. The Manteca silhouette includes a dark slate stripe over leather and lighter gray panels, finished with a cherry red trim; similar colorways sell for $70.

Joining Bieber on the excursion was his model wife, who bundled up in a hoodie and an oversize puffer.

hailey baldwin, air force 1, jacket, justin bieber, mask, medical mask, sneakers, blue jacket
Hailey Baldwin steps out of a van in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
hailey baldwin, air force 1, jacket, justin bieber, mask, medical mask, sneakers, blue jacket
A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s Nike Air Force 1.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Baldwin wore her go-to casual shoe: an all-white Nike Air Force 1 ’07 low-top sneaker. The style retails for $90, but they’re currently out of stock at Nike.com.

Take a cue from Baldwin and invest in a pair of versatile all-white sneakers.

adidas sneakers, stan smith, all white

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers, $80

sam edelman, white sneakers

To Buy: Sam Edelman Ethyl Sneakers, $100-$110

veja sneakers, white

To Buy: Veja Esplar Sneakers, $120

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. 

Click through the gallery to check out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s cool couple style.

