Justin Bieber’s Latest Accessory Is a Medical Face Mask With Skater Shoes

Justin Bieber’s latest look got a special accessory that’s in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Yummy” singer stepped out with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, in Los Angeles today and was spotted wearing a medical mask while talking to a man in scrubs. He layered up in a Toronto Maple Leafs jacket, a white T-shirt and gray splatter-painted jeans.

Justin Bieber out in a medical mask in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Justin Bieber’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 26-year-old braced the rainy weather in a pair of sneakers from skate and snowboarding brand DC Shoes. The Manteca silhouette includes a dark slate stripe over leather and lighter gray panels, finished with a cherry red trim; similar colorways sell for $70.

Joining Bieber on the excursion was his model wife, who bundled up in a hoodie and an oversize puffer.

Hailey Baldwin steps out of a van in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Hailey Baldwin’s Nike Air Force 1. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Baldwin wore her go-to casual shoe: an all-white Nike Air Force 1 ’07 low-top sneaker. The style retails for $90, but they’re currently out of stock at Nike.com.

Take a cue from Baldwin and invest in a pair of versatile all-white sneakers.

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers, $80

To Buy: Sam Edelman Ethyl Sneakers, $100-$110

To Buy: Veja Esplar Sneakers, $120

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to check out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s cool couple style.

Want more?

Justin Bieber Layers Every Shade of Yellow Down to His ‘Ginger Lemonade’ Sneakers

Hailey Baldwin Goes Comfy-Chic in Mom Jeans & Skateboarding Sneakers for Justin Bieber’s Birthday Celebration