Justin Bieber Wears the Ideal Work-From-Home Look in His Own Brand’s Slippers

By Claudia Miller
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber’s work-life situation is a bit more animated than most — literally.

The “Intentions” singer shared a series of photos of himself modeling pieces from his brand Drew House, all in front of a graffitied wall covered in cartoons and comic book-like designs. The same characters appeared on his $98 sweatshirts from the line, a squirrel named Sherman and a dinosaur titled Dinoman, according to Bieber’s captions.

In both posts, the 26-year-old kept it comfortable in the homey game room setting in more pieces from his fashion company. He wore slouched pink mascot socks (similar pairs retail for $20) and a set of yellow slippers with Drew House’s signature smiley face; while the yellow colorway isn’t currently available, a white take on the style sells for $38 on the brand’s site.

Amidst the current environment surrounding the coronavirus, Bieber also stepped out on Friday sporting one of this season’s must-have accessories: a medical mask.

He joined his wife, Hailey Baldwin, as they ventured out in Los Angeles. While Baldwin went for her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, Bieber chose a skate-style shoe from DC Shoes’ upcoming fall ’20 collection.

Justin Bieber out in a medical mask in Los Angeles, March 13.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Hailey Baldwin steps out of a van in Los Angeles, March 13.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

