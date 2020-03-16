Justin Bieber Wears the Ideal Work-From-Home Look in His Own Brand’s Slippers

Justin Bieber’s work-life situation is a bit more animated than most — literally.

The “Intentions” singer shared a series of photos of himself modeling pieces from his brand Drew House, all in front of a graffitied wall covered in cartoons and comic book-like designs. The same characters appeared on his $98 sweatshirts from the line, a squirrel named Sherman and a dinosaur titled Dinoman, according to Bieber’s captions.

In both posts, the 26-year-old kept it comfortable in the homey game room setting in more pieces from his fashion company. He wore slouched pink mascot socks (similar pairs retail for $20) and a set of yellow slippers with Drew House’s signature smiley face; while the yellow colorway isn’t currently available, a white take on the style sells for $38 on the brand’s site.

Amidst the current environment surrounding the coronavirus, Bieber also stepped out on Friday sporting one of this season’s must-have accessories: a medical mask.

He joined his wife, Hailey Baldwin, as they ventured out in Los Angeles. While Baldwin went for her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, Bieber chose a skate-style shoe from DC Shoes’ upcoming fall ’20 collection.

Justin Bieber out in a medical mask in Los Angeles, March 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hailey Baldwin steps out of a van in Los Angeles, March 13. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Check out similar slippers to Justin Bieber’s that will keep you comfortable all day.

To Buy: Versace Jungle Satin Slippers, $150

To Buy: Pembrook Slippers, $13

To Buy: Ugg Scuff Slippers, $80

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

