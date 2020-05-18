Justin Bieber Layers a Dinosaur T-Shirt with Pizzaslime Sweats + White Sneakers

Justin Bieber is bringing a bit of unique personality to his at-home style.

The “Yummy” singer, who has been quarantining with his family and wife Hailey Baldwin in Canada the past few weeks, went on an outdoor excursion yesterday. Facing chillier weather up north, Bieber wrapped up in a gray puffer jacket over a dinosaur animated T-shirt from his brand Drew House.

Though the 26-year-old’s tee is sold out, you can cop his comfy sweatpants for just $60. The pants come from a collaboration between Ouai Haircare, founded by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, and Pizzaslime, trending men’s streetwear brand. The black Champion sweats are available now at TheOuai.com.

He balanced out the bold colors and prints of his ensemble with subdued white low-top sneakers with orange accents across the lateral side and tongue.

Bieber founded his brand Drew House in early 2019 and has since expanded the business to include loungewear, apparel and hotel-style soft slippers. Aside from wearing his own pieces, they have also been spotted on his wife and stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, who can’t get enough of her Drew House footwear.

Typically, the singer can also be found in must-have sneakers from the likes of Off-White, New Balance and Nike with a few more dressed-up silhouettes from Gucci among others — but his true footwear passion centers around the colorful rubber uppers of Crocs.

Click through the gallery to see Justin Bieber pull off an endless series of Crocs.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.