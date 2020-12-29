Justin Bieber Rehearses His Dance Moves in Nikes for New Year’s Eve Live Performance

Ahead of his socially-distanced New Year’s Eve performance, Justin Bieber revealed an exclusive look at his dance moves and confirmed his affinity for Nike shoes.

On Dec. 28, the “Changes” artist teamed a black graphic long-sleeved shirt from Simple Gospel with a baseball cap from Drew House and green jogger-style sweatpants from Champion for an on-set ensemble. These pants appear to be the Reverse Weave Joggers in the Thermal Green colorway from the brand. They retail for $60 and are available for purchase on champion.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Nike Tanjun sneakers. CREDIT: Zappos

For footwear, the “Yummy” singer finished off his outfit with a pair of Nike Tanjun sneakers in the Wolf Grey and White colorway. With “Tanjun” translating from Japanese to “simplicity” in English, these athletic shoes are crafted with a clean, modern, and sleek aesthetic. They feature mesh and synthetic textile uppers with injected unit soles and a midsole with the durability of an outer sole for enhanced flexibility, cushioning, breathability and an overall lightweight feel. These classic sneakers retail for $65 and are available for purchase on zappos.com.

This same day, Bieber shared another loungewear-inspired ensemble styled with his wife Hailey Baldwin’s go-to sneakers. The Canadian native wore an Online Ceramics x CTV3 Mushroom Hoodie in the Green colorway from Jaden Smith’s merch collection. Bieber’s sweatshirt retails for $70 and is available for purchase on jadensmith.com. He coordinated his fellow artist’s apparel with a pair of Fear of God “Essentials” graphic sweatpants in the black colorway. While they originally retailed for $90, they currently are available on the resale market, at marketplaces, such as Stockx, with a value of approximately $260 per pair.

Watch on FN

Here’s a closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers CREDIT: Nike.com

To complete the look, the “Holy” singer chose a pair of Nike sneakers that appear to be the brand’s iconic Air Force 1 ’07 model in the white colorway. These sneakers feature a minimalistic basketball sneaker silhouette with leather uppers and a monochromatic swoosh logo detail on the sides. They retail for $90 and are available for purchase on nike.com.

This sighting comes on the heels of Baldwin wearing the women’s version of these same shoes, alongside her husband, while celebrating Christmas. Expressing his gratitude for his partner, Bieber shared a photo of the couple, and Baldwin teamed her beloved Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers with a Bottega Veneta coat and white sweatpants.

Embrace the Biebers’ cool sneaker style with similar options available below.

To Buy: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneakers, $100.

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270 React Sneakers, $99 (from $160).

To Buy: Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers, $90.

Click through this gallery to see more of Hailey Baldwin’s on-trend sneaker style.