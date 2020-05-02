Justin Bieber Offsets His Bow Tie With Bright Pink Shorts and Fringed Gucci Loafers

Justin Bieber shared a heart-warming family moment matching with his dad Jeremy and 10-year-old half brother Jaxon.

The trio matched in white and bright pink ensembles with Justin and Jaxon breaking out their sharpest bow ties for the occasion. All in collared tops, Jaxon and Jeremy also added suspenders to their looks. The patriarch finished his outfit off with pink $50 Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars and the youngest picked what appears to be Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, currently on sale for $50 at Amazon.com.

Justin himself offset his look with a pair of fringed Gucci loafers with a horsebit metal detailing and a fringed upper overlay. While the low-heeled pair is currently sold out across the board, a similar fringe-free Brixton loafer from the brand retails for $730 at Ssense.com. The pick is atypical for the “Yummy” musician whose choice of shoe circles around standout sneakers and colorful Crocs.

Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin have been quarantining with his family in Canada and enjoying their time relaxing and creating TikTok videos for the content sharing platform.

In one, Baldwin did the “Savage” dance challenge alongside her husband’s younger sister, Allie. The model teamed a Drew House sweatshirt with black leggings and kept things comfy in classic Ugg boots.

Bieber founded his brand Drew House in early 2019 and has since expanded the business to include loungewear, apparel and hotel-style soft slippers. Aside from wearing his own pieces, they have also been spotted on his wife and stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, who can’t get enough of her Drew House footwear.

