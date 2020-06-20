Justin Bieber Rides His Bike in Street Style Sweats & Rare Off-White x Air Jordan Sneakers

Justin Bieber looks as cool as ever as he passed the time on his bike.

Spotted in Los Angeles yesterday riding around on his electric cycle, the “Yummy” singer chilled in a icy blue beanie and a Saintwoods sweatsuit combination with a neon-accented sold-out gray hoodie and matching sweatpants.

Justin Bieber rides his bike in Los Angeles, June 19. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Justin Bieber’s Nike x Off-White sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The real kicker of the ensemble was Bieber’s choice of footwear. His Off-White x Air Jordan sneakers are a product of designer Virgil Abloh’s buzzy collaboration with the brand in 2018. The Jordan 1 Retro High silhouette got a classic Abloh treatment with university blue accents, signature Helvetica font detailing and a can’t-miss orange hangtag. The deconstructed design first debuted in June of 2018 with a price tag of $190 and quickly sold out as most Off-White collabs do; nowadays, the pair resells for up to $2,795 on resale sites like StockX.

The same pair of Off-White sneakers have given the Canadian native some notorious attention in the past. In August 2019, the singer was spotted accidentally dropping the same pair of rare kicks right onto the streets of Los Angeles but he was quick to recover them before any damage.

In March 2019, Bieber was questioned by the police over the signature hangtag of his Abloh-tagged kicks. The 26-year-old posted a video of his Air Max 90 “Desert Ore” kicks on social media, saying, “Virgil my god bro, you’re freaking killing me, man. I just had a cop come up to and ask why I still have the security tag on my shoe. What the…”

He went on to play with the attached tag that is a signature detail on many Off-White shoes, and chuckled as he said: “I had to tell him, ‘bro it’s just fashion, I don’t know!’”

Justin Bieber struggling to carry his clothes, bag and Off-White x Nike shoes, August 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Bieber founded his brand Drew House in early 2019 and has since expanded the business to include loungewear, apparel and hotel-style soft slippers. Aside from wearing his own pieces, they have also been spotted on his wife and stars such as Millie Bobby Brown, who can’t get enough of her Drew House footwear.

Typically, the singer can also be found in must-have sneakers from the likes of Off-White, New Balance and Nike with a few more dressed-up silhouettes from Gucci among others — but his true footwear passion centers around the colorful rubber uppers of Crocs.

