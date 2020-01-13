Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Do His-and-Hers Takes on the Athleisure Trend

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber coordinated in oversize hoodies and black sneakers while out and about in Los Angeles yesterday, Jan. 12.

Baldwin wore an all-black look, layering a T by Alexander Wang hooded sweatshirt ($325 on Revolve.com) over sold-out Nike Pro leggings.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Jan. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, the supermodel sported Nike Air VaporMax Utility 2019 sneakers, which have a water-repellent upper, Nike’s responsive Air cushioning and translucent Air pods in the sole. The shoes are marked down on Nordstrom.com now by 20%, from $190 to $152.

Nike Air VaporMax Utility 2019 CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

The “Drop the Mic” co-host accessorized with sunglasses and a handbag from Saint Laurent, as well as golden Jennifer Fisher earrings.

Related Serena Williams Donates Winnings to Australian Bushfire Relief After Securing Her First Title in 3 Years 17 Best Training Shoes for Less Than $100 Out Now Images of Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low Leak, Rumored for Release This Spring

Meanwhile, Bieber wore a baggy Carhartt hoodie ($45 on Carhartt.com) with tan corduroy shorts. The pop star completed his ensemble with all-black skate sneakers and a red trucker hat.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about in Los Angeles, Jan. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Since marrying last fall, Baldwin and Bieber have become known for their his-and-hers dressing, which at one point even included similar hairstyles. The couple are into streetwear, and yesterday’s hoodies and sneakers fit right in with their typical styling ethos.

Both Baldwin and Bieber have ties to the fashion space. The duo appeared together in Calvin Klein’s 50th anniversary campaign, and Baldwin has worked with brands including Levi’s, Aritzia and Charles & Keith.

Click through the gallery to see more of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s couple’s style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin Dressed Up Her Off-Duty Look With Stiletto Sock Boots

Hailey Baldwin Sparkles in Saint Laurent Minidress + More Stars at InStyle’s Golden Globes 2020 After-Party

Hailey Baldwin Wears Her Favorite Jeans With Pointy Mules for a Trip to the Salon