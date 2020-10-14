Jurnee Smollet Shows Off Her Edgy Style for StyleCaster’s ‘Activism’ Issue

Actress Jurnee Smollett serves as the cover star in StyleCaster’s newest issue.

In “The Activism Issue,” the special digital iteration brings together stories from celebrities and activists alike sharing essays, opinions and their own experiences during these unprecedented times. Smollett, star of HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” took on the role as the cover star with great flair and grace.

Posing in Jimmy Choo slouchy heeled boots with a Big Bug Press jumpsuit to kick things off, the actress gave her story of activism and pushing for justice; her work started when she was just 5 years old and has since grown into a passion that fuels her work and drive every day.

“I vividly remember [my mom] helping us draw out the signs and stand there for people to honk,” Smollett told the publication of her first memory joining her mother to protest the acquittal of the police officers who beat Rodney King. “I remember her taking me into the voting booth and letting me press the little lever. She made these things so alive and so active. It wasn’t even a choice for us. It was like breathing air.”

Jurnee Smollett poses for StyleCaster’s “The Activism Issue.”

“There’s so much power in our voice. We can’t tire. We can’t become weary. We can’t become pessimistic,” Smollett continued to explain to StyleCaster in the interview. “We can have moments in which we feel defeated, but we can’t be defeated.”

For the cover shoot, the “Underground” star also donned a few other footwear styles including Haiki 4-inch platform boots, Sebago striped loafers and ASOS ankle-wrap boots. Her ensembles layered Saaksha & Kinni bustiers with Ingorokva shirts and matched Joah Brown crop tops to Michael Cinco buckled trousers.

