Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Yoga Skills in a Sports Bra, Leggings & Metallic Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough showed off her impressive yoga skills this weekend in the most scenic way.

The professional dancer held her balance as she gripped onto her white and gold-accented sneakers on a hike looking out over the mountains. She posed in a matching dusty rose sports bra and moto-style leggings set, accenting the look with a gold chain necklace and coordinating pink sunglasses.

Hough jokingly captioned the post: “Nama-heyyyyyyy.”

Nowadays, athletic apparel is the new normal. Stars like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and more constantly choose leggings and crop tops over jeans and sweaters for their daily style. The relaxed trend offers comfortability as well as ease of mobility. Growing demand for athleisure designs has sparked fashion-forward collaborations such as New Balance and Staud’s capsule in May and Stussy’s ever-popular drop with Nike in April following previous successes.

As for Hough herself, the “Safe Haven” actress typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app this year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. For once class in May, the star decided on a matching pale green crop top and leggings set as she went barefoot in a dance-inspired sweat session.

When she isn’t in leggings or sneakers, you can find Julianne Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

Recreate Julianne Hough’s workout-chic look with these similar gold and white sneaker picks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

To Buy: New Balance 997H Sneakers, $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Puma Zone XT Sneakers, $65 (was $80).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Stan Smith, $80.

