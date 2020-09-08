Julianne Hough’s Tie-Dye Sports Bra & Spandex Shorts Are a Bold Twist on Workout Style

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Julianne Hough gave the perfect example of how to incorporate trends into your workout looks with her latest sweat-ready ensemble.

The “Dancing With the Stars” professional showed off her cycling skills on a SoulCycle at-home bike this weekend, settling into the saddle in a matching tie-dye strappy sports bra and spandex shorts set.

She then traded off her Under Armour sneakers for a pair of all-black cycling shoes, made to lock in perfectly to the pedals of the stationary bike for secured support.

While tie-dye has been around for decades and is most famously attached to the hippie era of the 1960s and 1970s, tie-dye was embraced enthusiastically by celebrities last year in spring. Seen on the likes of J. Balvin, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, the print in all its psychedelic glory developed and grew into a continuous motif amongst brands like Versace, seen in its spring ’20 runway, and Adidas, which released a rainbow-dyed sneaker collection.

As for Hough herself, the “Safe Haven” actress typically prefers more athletically-inclined apparel for everyday wear. She joined forces with the Fit On app this year to provide on-the-go workout classes in partnership with her Kinrgy fitness program, giving her millions of followers a preview of the workouts on Instagram. Her workout-chic looks include everything from matching green leggings sets with metallic sneakers to yoga-ready blush pink combinations, perfect for taking on yoga poses.

When she isn’t in leggings or sneakers, you can find Julianne Hough in designer duds from the likes of Georges Chakra, Stella McCartney and Madga Butrym amongst others. She also serves as an ambassador for MPG Sports and FitBit, continuing her active lifestyle.

Recreate Julianne Hough's chic workout look at home with these next pieces.

