Julia Louis-Dreyfus Keeps It Classic in White Dress With Black Pumps to Host Democratic National Convention’s Final Night

Julia Louis-Dreyfus took the virtual stage tonight as host of the final day of the Democratic National Convention in support of the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket. It’s no coincidence that the former “Veep” star was a good fit for her duties — she played a female Vice President on the HBO comedy.

But Thursday night was an entirely different role as she introduced political power players. For the conclusion of the four-day event, she kept things simple and chic in a white midi dress with a black belt and matching pumps. The shoes had a pointy silhouette on a 3-inch heel.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus CREDIT: AP

“We are rising up to take our country back — and we need to elect @JoeBiden president to move our nation forward,” she captioned an image on Instagram in advance. “That’s why I’m proud to be a part of the 2020 @demconvention . Join me and tune in on August 20th. And don’t forget to VOTE! demconvention.com/watch #DemConvention.”

Big names like Corey Booker, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Tammy Duckworth also made appearances. There was plenty of star power outside of politics, too. John Legend and rapper Common and The Chicks were among the entertainers viewers got to see during the televised convention. Legend and Common were matching in blue suits for a performance of “Glory.” Golden State Warriors baller and Under Armour athlete Stephen Curry joined his wife Ayesha for a recorded endorsement.

Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington also had turns as hosts, and there were musical performances by Jennifer Hudson, Prince Royce, Billie Eilish and Billy Porter.