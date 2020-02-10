Sign up for our newsletter today!

Stylish Cute Kids Are Taking Over the Oscars Red Carpet 2020

By Claudia Miller
Proving talent and style have no age limit, the youngest generation took over the red carpet tonight in L.A. at the 2020 Oscars.

Julia Butters arrived in one of the night’s popular color: pink. The rising 10-year-old star from “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” wore a custom Christian Siriano ruffled and glittering blouse matched to a shimmering layered tulle and satin pink skirt, matched to a silver bolo tie — possibly a nod to the starlet’s Western scene alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the film — and an embellished pink purse.

Julia Butters at the 2020 Oscars.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Julia Butters at the 2020 Oscars.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Julia Butters’ shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She paralleled the metallics of her accessories with the glittering silver accents of her pointed-toe PVC flats.

Also joining Butters on the red carpet were two major stars from this year’s film line-up, Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates from Best Picture nominee “Jojo Rabbit.” Davis, 12, added a pop of color to his tuxedo with an orange collar trim, paired with black lace-up derby shoes; his co-star Yates, 11, looked mature in a classic tuxedo with black patent leather dress shoes.

Roman Griffin Davis, Archie Yates, oscars, 2020, suits
Roman Griffin Davis (L) and Archie Yates at the 2020 Oscars.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Waad and Hamza Al-Kateab of Stars of “For Sama” brought a special guest with them: their daughter Sama. The film is nominated for Best Documentary feature, which follows the family as they raise their daughter during the Syrian Civil War.

Sama’s ensemble for the evening included a ruffled purple metallic dress over opaque white tights and a mini set of glittering lilac Mary Jane stacked heels.

Waad Al-Kateab (L), Hamza Al-Kateab (C) and Sama Al-Kateab, oscars, 2020
Waad Al-Kateab (L), Hamza Al-Kateab (C) and Sama Al-Kateab at the 2020 Oscars.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Oscars.

