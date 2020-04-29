Jordyn Woods Works Up a Sweat in a Tie-Dye Crop Top, Leggings + ‘Semi Frozen’ Yeezys

Jordyn Woods is incorporating one of spring’s growing trends into her workout attire.

The 22-year-old matched up a rainbow tie-dye crop top with a set of black high-waisted leggings, tucked into tie-dyed Nike crew socks. While the pattern has been around for decades, the tie-dye trend reemerged amongst celebrities in spring 2019 seen on the likes of J. Balvin, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid.

Woods continued her colorful athleisure look with an unexpected workout shoe: Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2. Sporting the “Semi Frozen” yellow colorway, the style released in November 2017 and includes Adidas’ signature Boost cushioning and Primeknit sock-like uppers. With its translucent outsole and zebra-stripe style print, the sneakers originally sold for $220, but resell now on sites like StockX for upwards of $497 with the highest asking price reaching $2,000 for rarer sizes.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Frozen Yellow" CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Woods recently started her own workout and home gym plans titled FrstPlace and is also coming off a surprising appearance undercover on Fox’s series “The Masked Singer.”

The social media influencer and model has previously joined forces with fast-fashion label Boohoo in both 2016 and June 2019 for a size-inclusion collection that aligns her message of body-confidence with Boohoo’s offerings for women of all shapes. She also launched a size-inclusive activewear line called Secndntur in August 2018.

