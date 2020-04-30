Jordyn Woods’ Thong Sandals Add a Sparkling Touch to Her White Minidress

Add Jordyn Woods’ name to the ever-growing list of stars taking on the thong sandal trend.

The influencer swapped out her typical workout attire for a cocktail look that included a cut-out white minidress with ruched side stitching. She added a pair of thong-toe heeled sandals with sequined metallic silver straps.

Across the past few seasons, the thong sandal experienced a revitalization in the world of celebrity style. Seen on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Katie Holmes, the growth of the silhouette falls in line with ’90s shoe trend revivals, helped along by high-end labels like Bottega Veneta and Off-White.

Brands like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell offer affordable takes that resemble Woods’ chic thin-heeled take on a thong sandal. Woods recently started her own workout and home gym plans titled FrstPlace and is also coming off a surprising appearance undercover on Fox’s series “The Masked Singer.”

The social media influencer has previously joined forces with fast-fashion label Boohoo in both 2016 and June 2019 for a size-inclusion collection that aligns her message of body-confidence with Boohoo’s offerings for women of all shapes. She also launched a size-inclusive activewear line called Secndntur in August 2018.

