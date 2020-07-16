Jordyn Woods Dresses Up Her Neon Leggings With These Celeb-Favorite Square-Toe Heels

Jordyn Woods dressed up her athleisure-chic leggings with a celebrity-favorited footwear silhouette last night.

The model and influencer was spotted leaving Nobu in Los Angeles after dinner with a few friends. Woods opted for a neon-green accented sleek shirt and leggings set from MISBHV; the $153 leggings and similar $131 logo-knitted top can be found at Farfetch.com.

Jordyn Woods (L) out for dinner with friends in Los Angeles, July 15. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Jordyn Woods’ heels CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Matched to a dual set of glittering anklets, the 22-year-old added a touch of glam to her look with trendy quilted mules. The smooth black pair resembles Bottega Veneta’s hit padded heels that feature a square-toe finish and a 4.3-inch angled heel; the silhouette is a favorite of Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Culpo and Hailey Baldwin amongst others. Titled the Padded sandal, the style retails for $880 at Ssense.com.

Anklets became a must-have accessory throughout the 1990s and have since experienced a revival in tandem with a revitalization of major ’90s style trends as well, including square-toe footwear, mom jeans and platforms. Nowadays, anklets serve as an easy way to add glitz to an ensemble, even while going barefoot in the comfort of one’s own home.

Woods showed another look at her dinnertime outfit on her Instagram, displaying a matching necklace and bracelet combination as well.

Woods recently started her own workout and home gym plans titled FrstPlace and is also coming off a surprising appearance undercover on Fox’s series “The Masked Singer.” The social media influencer has previously joined forces with fast-fashion label Boohoo in both 2016 and June 2019 for a size-inclusion collection that aligns her message of body-confidence with Boohoo’s offerings for women of all shapes. She also launched a size-inclusive activewear line called Secndntur in August 2018.

Give your go at Jordyn Woods’ cool-girl outfit at home with these lifted mules.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Mr. Big Mules, $135.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Topshop

To Buy: Topshop Rada Mules, $92 (was $115).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Vince Camuo Reselm Sandals, $110.

