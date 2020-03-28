Jonathan Van Ness Wears On-Trend Bottega Veneta in Princess Diana-Inspired Birthday Look

According to Jonathan Van Ness, birthdays call for Bottega Veneta-filled ensembles. For the Queer Eye star’s celebration today, Von Ness shared a Princess Diana-inspired look.

The 33-year-old wore a long sleeved, neutral-colored sweatshirt with a loose-fitting silhouette and round neck. The look also included bright blue biker shorts with a hem that hits a few inches above the knee.

As Van Ness wrote in the Instagram caption, this outfit draws inspiration from Princess Diana. The late royal was often photographed in signature biker shorts and oversized sweatshirt combinations that she wore frequently throughout the mid-1990s.

To accessorize, Van Ness opted for selections from Daniel Lee’s reimagined Bottega Veneta collection. Staying with the oversized handbag trend, the influencer wore the Maxi BV Jodie in the black colorway. The shoulder carryall features the brand’s signature woven fabric pattern throughout and knot detailing on the handle. The bag retails for $6,250 and can be purchased at Bottega Veneta’s U.S. e-commerce site.

As for footwear, Van Ness chose one of the most popular styles of the moment. The Gay of Thrones creator wore Bottega Veneta padded sandals in white. The heeled shoes have an open-toe mule silhouette and are made of quilted soft Nappa leather. They feature a 3.5-inch stiletto heel and an on-trend square toe. The shoes retail for $880 and are available for purchase on Bottega Veneta’s U.S. website.

