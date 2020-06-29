Jojo Siwa Debuts New Brunette Hair in Sequin Top, Skinny Jeans and Sparkly High-Tops

Jojo Siwa showed off a new brunette hairdo as she stepped out to Hollywood hotspot Craig’s in Los Angeles last night.

The 17-year-old singer and actress embraced her traditional glitzy aesthetic in an embellished furry bomber jacket, worn over a fuchsia sequined button-down top. On the bottom, she wore matte black skinny jeans, completing the look with a glistening silver pair of high-top sneakers.

Jojo Siwa out and about at Craig’s in L.A., June 28. CREDIT: MEGA

A close-up look at Jojo Siwa’s sparkly sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Siwa wore her newly brunette locks pulled into a side ponytail, accessorizing with an oversize hot pink bow covered in rhinestones. She was spotted outside Craig’s entering her customized vehicle, which comes in bright colors with an image in her likeness.

Jojo Siwa out and about at Craig’s in L.A., June 28. CREDIT: MEGA Although last night was the first time Siwa was photographed outside her home as a brunette, fans of the “Dance Moms” alum already got a peek at the new hairstyle via a TikTok posted over the weekend. In the video, a blonde Siwa dances and sings along to the Miley Cyrus song “Can’t Be Tamed,” spinning around to reveal brown hair done up in the same high ponytail. The star then undoes the updo, offering a rare look at her untamed tresses. The viral video was viewed more than 9.4 million times and has received 1.8 million likes, along with 60,300 comments.

Following in the tradition of other pop stars, Siwa has become known for a signature look. The teen almost always can be found in a high side ponytail with an oversize bow, and when it comes to apparel, she typically embraces bold colors and sparkles aplenty — so apart from the change in hair color, last night’s look was right in line with what fans might expect from her.

In addition to being known for her signature style, Siwa has a fashion line of her own, offering girls’ apparel and accessories with bright colors and glitter. Her namesake label offers everything from graphic T-shirts to sequined bomber jackets, as well as bow-adorned slides and sneakers.

Below, we’ve rounded up a selection of fun girls’ footwear from Siwa’s eponymous fashion brand.

