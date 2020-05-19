Jojo Siwa Goes Viral for Letting Her Hair Down & Breaking From Signature Look

Jojo Siwa just may have broken the internet. The singer and dancer, who is celebrating her 17th birthday today, took to TikTok on Monday and participated in the popular wipe it down challenge, showing off a completely new look.

The YouTube star ditched her bold, glittery style and high side pony-tail, for a more laid-back look in the video. Wearing an over-sized Gucci tee, Siwa appeared with no makeup and her long blonde hair draped over her shoulder.

The transformation garnered 18.7 million views and 3.7 million likes on TikTok, and many are speculating Siwa may be entering a new phase in her life — sans sparkle.

Despite the speculation from fans, Siwa is still happy to dress in her signature fashion, complete with rainbows, butterflies, bows and all.

@itsjojosiwa i have a PSA! “if you yell at me i’m gonna cry”….. but if you hate on me i’m gonna laugh hahah! thank u for the good times! love u! ♬ original sound – christi_75

“I’ve been hated on for years for dressing ‘young’ and acting ‘childish’,” she posted on a TikTok video late last month. “People think this is me ‘changing’… Lol Nope! I love who I am! This is just me at night or in the morning!”

Typically, Siwa is spotted hot-pink sequins and exaggerated ensembles with pompoms, sparkly silver high-top sneakers embellished with frills. She also almost always sports a bright bow in her hair, which gives her that trademark look. The Nickelodeon star also is a fan of rainbow glittery sneakers with big pink bows, which are from her collaboration with Walmart.

