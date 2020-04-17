Re-route my subscription: Click here

John Mayer’s ‘Stay-at-Home Uniform’ Includes Gardening Gear and Clogs

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
john-mayer-green-new-york
Celebs Wearing Birkenstocks
Celebs Wearing Birkenstocks
Celebs Wearing Birkenstocks
Celebs Wearing Birkenstocks
View Gallery 15 Images

John Mayer helped promote a local business last night while also showing his “stay-at-home uniform.”

The “Carry Me Away” singer modeled a new “Garden Gi,” a jacket-and-pants set from Cactus Store in Los Angeles and Japanese brand Shoyoroll that transforms a gi (typically worn during judo or martial arts) into an outdoor-ready set. The navy and black versions retailed for $330 each, but are already sold out.

In his own navy set, Mayer posed in a woody setting and layered in a graphic pink and gray shirt under the top of his “Garden Gi.” He protected his feet with what resembles classic slip-on clogs, like the taupe Birkenstock Boston. That silhouette features soft-suede uppers with an adjustable cross-foot strap, and retails for $145 at Birkenstock.com.

Related

John Mayer Tie-Dyed His Off-White x Nike Air Prestos

Get John Mayer's Off-Day Style With These Hard-to-Find $650 Sandals

Birkenstock Boston clog
Birkenstock classic Boston clog.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.
Buy: Birkenstock Boston Clogs $145
Buy it

Mayer’s choice in footwear echos Kanye West and his recent shoot with GQ. His wife, Kim Kardashian, shared a series of photos on her Instagram where the Yeezy creator posed in Birkenstock Boston clogs on his Wyoming property for the magazine.

View this post on Instagram

GQ GENIUS ✨

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

For pairs that rival those of John Mayer and Kanye West, check out these casual men’s slip-on shoes, all for under $80.

merrell, clogs, brown, leather
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Merrell Encore Rexton Leather Clog, $77 (was $110).

crocs, clogs, yukon, leather
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Crocs Yukon Vista Clogs, $60.

clarks, clogs, suede
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Clarks Step Flow Clogs, $55.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see Britney Spears, Jessica Alba and more stars who love their Birkenstocks.

Want more?

Get John Mayer’s Off-Day Style With These Hard-to-Find $650 Sandals

John Mayer Tie-Dyed His Off-White x Nike Air Prestos

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad