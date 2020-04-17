John Mayer’s ‘Stay-at-Home Uniform’ Includes Gardening Gear and Clogs

John Mayer helped promote a local business last night while also showing his “stay-at-home uniform.”

The “Carry Me Away” singer modeled a new “Garden Gi,” a jacket-and-pants set from Cactus Store in Los Angeles and Japanese brand Shoyoroll that transforms a gi (typically worn during judo or martial arts) into an outdoor-ready set. The navy and black versions retailed for $330 each, but are already sold out.

In his own navy set, Mayer posed in a woody setting and layered in a graphic pink and gray shirt under the top of his “Garden Gi.” He protected his feet with what resembles classic slip-on clogs, like the taupe Birkenstock Boston. That silhouette features soft-suede uppers with an adjustable cross-foot strap, and retails for $145 at Birkenstock.com.

Birkenstock classic Boston clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand.

Mayer’s choice in footwear echos Kanye West and his recent shoot with GQ. His wife, Kim Kardashian, shared a series of photos on her Instagram where the Yeezy creator posed in Birkenstock Boston clogs on his Wyoming property for the magazine.

For pairs that rival those of John Mayer and Kanye West, check out these casual men’s slip-on shoes, all for under $80.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Merrell Encore Rexton Leather Clog, $77 (was $110).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Crocs Yukon Vista Clogs, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Clarks Step Flow Clogs, $55.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see Britney Spears, Jessica Alba and more stars who love their Birkenstocks.

Want more?

Get John Mayer’s Off-Day Style With These Hard-to-Find $650 Sandals