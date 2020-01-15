John Legend Is Teaming Up With Sperry

John Legend is kicking off 2020 with a new shoe industry partner: Sperry.

The R&B singer announced the news in a Sperry Facebook post, saying: “I’m excited to announce that I’m partnering with Sperry for 2020. I’ve loved their shoes for a while.”

In the video, Legend sports a pair of Sperry Men’s Gold Cup Authentic Original Lug Chukka boots. The shoes feature a non-marking rubber lug sole, a full-grain leather upper, a shock-absorbing, removable insert and a lambskin lining. They are available to shop now on Sperry.com for $185.

Sperry Men’s Gold Cup Authentic Original Lug Chukka CREDIT: Sperry

On red carpets and as a coach on “The Voice,” Legend can often be found in crisp suits with designer footwear, favoring high-end labels such as Dior Men, Christian Louboutin and Gucci. Off-duty, the “All of Me” hit maker is a fan of streetwear, including sneakers from the likes of Common Projects and Fear of God. Legend puts together his sophisticated ensembles with the assistance of wardrobe stylist David Thomas, who also counts as clients actor Henry Golding, country crooner Kane Brown and legendary singer Lionel Richie.

While he is best known for his music, Legend has established a number of high-profile brand partnerships over the years, including with Google, Stella Artois and Pampers. Stay tuned for more information on Sperry regarding its newest celebrity partner.

