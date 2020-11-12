John Legend Wears Cozy Boots, Festive Green Velvet Suit for Sperry Holiday Concert

It’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas thanks to John Legend and Sperry.

Last night, the Grammy Award-winning singer put on a performance during the Sperry x John Legend Holiday Jam, which was a private event via Zoom. Legend, who has been working with Sperry as a Global Brand Ambassador, sang a mix of holiday tunes from his album “A Legendary Christmas” as well as a number of his popular hits, including “Ordinary People.”

For the occasion, Legend looked festive in a green velvet suit paired with Sperry’s suede Watertown Chukkas, a key style in the new Sperry Legend Holiday Edit, which retails for $160 and is available on Sperry.com.

The edit is a curation of Legend’s favorite Sperry shoes for men, women and children and is available on Sperry.com. Other styles include: the men’s Authentic Original Boat shoe, which retails for $160, the women’s Bearing Plushwave nylon boot, which retails for $130, and the children’s Big Kid’s Spinnaker washable sneaker, which retails for $45.

The edit is the first Sperry Legend Edit that includes selections for women and kids.

John Legend performing at the John Legend x Sperry Holiday Jam CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

A closer view at John Legend’s shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sperry

Legend raved over the brand during the show and revealed that his children, Luna and Miles, also now wear Sperry shoes. “Miles especially likes them,” Legend said.

Adding to the holiday cheer, Sperry Global Brand president Joelle Grunberg announced that Legend’s partnership with the brand will extend into 2022 and that the singer will be collaborating with Sperry on a special capsule collection of men’s shoes into the next year.

“2020 has been a very special year for us, despite all the challenges that have come everyone’s way. We started off the year celebrating the brand’s 85th anniversary, and we began our partnership with John Legend who is Sperry’s Global Brand Ambassador. John has amazing style, he is a great partner and he is just so well loved by people around the world that we are excited to continue the partnership and to announce tonight that we will extend into 2022. John will curate the Sperry Legend Edit and he also will be collaborating with Sperry on a very special capsule collection of men’s shoes into next year,” Grunberg shared.

Legend announced his partnership in a Sperry Facebook post in January, saying: “I’m excited to announce that I’m partnering with Sperry for 2020. I’ve loved their shoes for a while.”

In the video, Legend wears a pair of Sperry Men’s Gold Cup Authentic Original Lug Chukka boots. The shoes feature a non-marking rubber lug sole; a full-grain leather upper; a shock-absorbing, removable insert; and a lambskin lining. They are available to shop now on Sperry.com for $185.

