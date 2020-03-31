John Legend Breaks The ‘Dad Shoe’ Mold for a Magazine Shoot Alongside Daughter Luna

John Legend and his 3-year-old daughter, Luna Stephens, are here to brighten your day with a stylish father-daughter moment.

For his cover shoot with Rollacoaster Magazine, Legend jumped and posed with Luna while clad in a sleek suit. The musician wore a blush pink blazer and pants paired with a patterned button-down and an Omega watch. To complete the look, he selected a unique-looking pair of sneakers. The style he went with has white and quilted pink detail on the upper, with a lace-up, low-top silhouette and a chunky sole.

Little Luna, whose mother is Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, sported a ruffled, patterned dress over ribbed gray footed tights. The tot wore no shoes.

Other images from the shoot show the “All of Me” singer in burgundy acid-wash jeans with an oversize, silky shirt and python-print boots. He also can be seen in a series of stylish tailored suits and jackets, which come teamed with stylish shoes including white boots and tan loafers.

During the current stay-at-home mandates in California, Legend, Teigen and Luna have been spending time together in a fun way, joined also by Luna’s 1-year-old brother, Miles. This weekend, the family put on a full wedding ceremony for Luna’s stuffed animals in which Teigen officiated and Legend sang an acoustic Selena Gomez song.

Below, we’ve rounded up some more stylish men’s shoes that also break the typical dad shoe mold.

CREDIT: Koio

To Buy: Koio Capri Fiore, $248.

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Puma Suede Classic Sneakers, $60.

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Adidas NMD R1 Boost Sneakers, $130.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Hit the Park with Kids in Trendy Sneakers

Chrissy Teigen Sits Courtside in the Sharpest Boots With John Legend