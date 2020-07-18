Jon Hamm Makes a Take-Out Run in a Rare Sweatshirt & Cool Flip-Flops

Jon Hamm ventured out for a take-out run in Los Angeles last night, showing off his quarantine style as he stepped out of his sports car.

The “Mad Men” star hopped out of his Mercedes Benz in a green zip-up hoodie worn over a white T-shirt and gray sweat shorts. His hoodie bears the logo of Broadway Video, a media company created by “Saturday Night Live” founder Lorne Michaels in 1979. The sweatshirts are a rare find, oftentimes spotted on celebrities who have appeared on the comedy show or in one of the company’s vast repertoire of productions.

Jon Hamm stops for food in Los Angeles, July 17. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin/Splash News

A closer view of Jon Hamm’s black flip flops. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin/Splash News

As for footwear, Hamm kept up with one of the biggest trends sweeping the celeb-style world: flip-flops. The actor’s went with a classic style, complete with black straps, a brown-striped midsole and a white logo accent across the uppers.

Jon Hamm stops for food in Los Angeles, July 17. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin/Splash News

Watch on FN

A closer look at Jon Hamm’s classic thong-toe sandals. CREDIT: Bauer-Griffin/Splash News

Thong-toe footwear has returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

You can find thong-toe sandals on the likes of Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Sophie Turner, as well as from brands including Gianvito Rossi, Yeezy and Balenciaga.

Sophie Turner steps out in Santa Monica, Calif. wearing a white dress and thong sandals, July 7. CREDIT: MEGA

Rihanna in head-to-heel white with high-heeled Fenty thong sandals out and about in New York on Oct. 12, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Beyond cool and relaxed off-duty style, Jon Hamm has a reputation for his dapper taste. Appearing previously in campaigns for Emidio Tucci, Mr. Porter by Tomo Brejc and Rag & Bone, the “Baby Driver” star’s vast range of go-to footwear brands includes everything from Christian Louboutin to On Running to even Dr. Scholl’s sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see Kanye West, John Legend and more of Hollywood’s most stylish men.