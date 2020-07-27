Joey King Gives Her Skirt Suit an Edgy Twist With a Peek-a-Boo Bra & Soaring Gold Heels

Joey King made a skirt suit look incredibly edgy as she got all dressed up for the virtual premiere of “The Kissing Booth 2.”

The 20-year-old actress sported a sequin-covered blazer and miniskirt from Valentino, done in a black and gold color palette. She wore a sheer mesh top from Noir Kei Ninomiya underneath her jacket, which offered a look at her Trois the Label bra. The “Slender Man” star carried a golden croc-embossed Okhtein handbag and accessorized with gold German Kabirski jewels.

For footwear, King selected soaring 4.1-inch sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti, which she wore over sheer Wolford tights. The A-lister went with Zanotti’s Kay style, a laminated leather sandal characterized by its gold metal anklet, which does double duty as an ankle strap. The sandal is available for purchase now on the brand’s site, selling for $1,095. In addition to the golden colorway selected by King, the Kay heels also come in black and silver.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

While King pulled off her soaring heels in style, she hasn’t mastered the art of pain-free high-heel wearing just yet, she told FN in April 2019.

“I don’t manage. The next day after I wear heels I’m like dying,” the “Ramona and Beezus” alum explained. “Especially if I have press that day I just have to block out the pain.”

King puts together her standout looks with the assistance of Jared Eng Studios. The group, founded by Just Jared editor-in-chief and founder Jared Eng, has also worked with Georgie Flores, Hunter King and Jaime King. (Hunter and Joey are sisters, but Jaime has no relation to the other two Kings.)

During this awards season, the Emmy Award nominee pulled off stylish looks aplenty, wowing in bold dresses from luxury brands including Prada, Jason Wu and Zac Posen. To complete her ensembles, the “Kissing Booth” lead opted for sky-high heels from the likes of Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin.

