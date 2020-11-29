Joe Jonas Wears Classic Converse Chuck Taylors for a Post-Thanksgiving Stroll With His Baby Daughter

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed a daughter, Willa, this year, and have since been spotted taking leisurely strolls around their California neighborhood with their baby girl. However, Jonas was snapped during some solo fatherly time on Saturday.

The 31-year-old dad sported an ultra-casual look for the outing, wearing a maroon and gray color-blocked jacket over a blue plaid hoodie and a graphic T-shirt. For pants, he wore classic blue jeans with a frayed trim, and on his feet he rocked a pair of navy Converse Chuck Taylor All Star lows, which appeared to feature a small graphic at the heel. The fashionable “Sucker” artist also wore a plain black mask.

Joe Jonas takes a stroll in his neighborhood with baby daughter Willa. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Recently, Jonas — who is known to love sneakers — has also been seen in a black and white iteration of Nike’s iconic Air Force 1 Low. For Thanksgiving, though, the Jo Bro wore chunky black leather Chelsea boots with frayed-edge jeans.

Joe Jonas taking his baby daughter, Willa, for a stroll this weekend. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega

Joe Jonas wearing Converse low-top sneakers with jeans in California on Nov. 28. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mega