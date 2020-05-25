Joe Biden’s Wife Does Allover Color-Blocking in Bow-Embellished Heels at Memorial Day Ceremony

Jill Biden honored those who lost their lives protecting the country today — on Memorial Day — alongside Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in New Castle, Del.
She participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park wearing a color-block combination from head to toe. The English professor had on a black and white peplum dress that cut right at the knee. It featured bold white trim around the collar, sleeve and skirt. For shoes, she wore a pair done in the same color scheme by Carolina Herrera. The patent pumps incorporated a black cap toe with bow detail on a nearly 4-inch heel.
Meanwhile, Vice President Biden looked sharp in a dark suit, loafers and aviators. The couple embraced public safety recommendations by wearing face masks. Also today, Jill’s current counterpart Karen Pence wore a peplum dress with pumps during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, and Melania Trump wore all-white at the same event.
Dr. Jill Biden is no stranger to a luxury label stiletto. At a March campaign rally in Philadelphia, she joined her husband in a pair of Christian Dior’s J’Adior Pump with black technical canvas uppers on a 4-inch heel. The shoes retail for $890 on the brand’s website.
