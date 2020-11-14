President-Elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden’s Take on Athleisure Trend Includes Asics Sneakers & Under Armour for Bike Ride

Last week, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were officially declared the winners of the 2020 presidential campaign. In anticipation of the move to the White House in January 2021, Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are staying active.

For their bike ride on Saturday morning in Wilmington, Del., the couple both opted for neutral athleisure pieces for simple and sporty looks.

President-elect Joe Biden rides a bike with his wife Jill at Cape Henlopen State Park on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Lewes, Del. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) CREDIT: AP

The President-Elect wore a black zip-up jacket with a University of Delaware logo patch on the chest. He paired the outerwear piece with a pair of navy track-style pants, matching socks, and a helmet with coordinating blue hues. For footwear, Biden chose a pair of Asics sneakers.

They shoes appear strikingly similar to the brand’s Gel-Nimbus 22 running shoe silhouette in the Black/Classic Red colorway. The sneakers feature a mesh upper construction with the brand’s signature FlyteFoam Lyte Technology midsole, removable Ortholite sock liner, and gel cushioning technology on the forefront and heel of the shoe for shock absorption, foot support, and traction. The shoes retail for $120 and are available for purchase on zappos.com.

Watch on FN

For the outing, the soon-to-be First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden styled a lighter-hued outfit and also chose neutral colorways. She wore a striped zip-up jacket from Under Armour that was designed for Pelotonia Bike Race, an annual two-day bike race in Colombus, Ohio. It features the event’s name in lime green lettering with the brand’s logo patch in grey along the chest. This charitable garment still is available on the resale market and currently is listed for $25 on ebay.com. She styled the item with a pair of black leggings with a white stripe detail near the hem and a pair of grey mesh sneakers.

This workout-ready outfit shares a different side of the former Second Lady’s style, who is known for her sophisticated designer ensembles for public appearances at significant political events. Recently, Jill Biden wore a navy blue peplum jacket with a coordinating pencil skirt at the Philadelphia Korean War Memorial service for Veterans Day.

This sighting was on the heels of the professor’s styling a navy floral dress from Oscar de la Renta with a matching mask and Jimmy Choo pumps for her husband’s presidential victory speech. This outfit comes as a stylish follow-up to her floral dress and coordinated face-covering look from Dolce & Gabbana with sparkling Jimmy Choo pumps for the final presidential debate back in Oct. 2020.

To get the future First Lady’s cool sneaker style, shop these similar options below.

To Buy: New Balance 900v5 Sneakers, $182.

To Buy: Adidas Edge Lux 3 Running Shoes, $65.

To Buy: Concept 3 By Skechers Sneakers, $45.

Click through this gallery to see some of Jill Biden’s best style moments over the years.