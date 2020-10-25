Jennifer Lopez Urges People To Vote With a Custom Coach Tote While Wearing Pristine Air Jordan 1 Low Sneakers

To spread awareness in style, Coach ambassador Jennifer Lopez shared some photos of her casual weekend ensemble on Instagram to remind Americans to go out and vote by Nov. 3.

On her Instagram Stories, the multihyphenate wore a cable knit sweater in a cream colorway from Brunello Cucinelli and paired the sold-out top with black leggings. For a similar look, the brand offers this embellished sequin and beaded knit version, which retails for $3,645 and is available for purchase on Nordstrom.com.

Her statement bag is a custom monogrammed version of the Coach Field Tote in the Chalk Taupe colorway. The handbag features a leather with a coated canvas construction, and the silhouette can be worn on the shoulder or crossbody. It retails for $450 and currently is available for pre-order on Coach.com. This version worn by “Hustlers” star features a “VOTE” monogram in dark blue lettering.

For shoes, Lopez opted for a pair of Air Jordan 1 Low in the “White/ Metallic Gold” colorway. The star wore these women’s sneakers on the heels of their summer ’20 release date. They feature a white leather construction with metallic gold detailing on the tongue, Swoosh logo and on the embroidered wings detail along the heel. These sneakers are valued at approximately $165 to $245 and are available on resale market platforms including Stadiumgoods.com.

It is no secret that Air Jordan 1s are a celebrity-favored footwear style. People of note including Bella Hadid and Madison Beer frequently are spotted in the trending Off White x Nike iterations. The Jordan Brand sneaker juggernaut’s parent company also makes the iconic Nike Air Force 1 sneaker, one of Hailey Baldwin’s go-to shoe styles, which also is set to be released in this “White/Metallic Gold” colorway in 2020.

To share Lopez’s cool shoe style, shop these similar styles below.

