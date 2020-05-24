Jennifer Lopez Has Dance-Off With Jimmy Fallon in Baja East Sweatsuit + Nikes

From her choreography to her clothing choices, every move that Jennifer Lopez makes appears to be effortless. Yesterday, before the airing of her dance challenge with Jimmy Fallon, Alex Rodriguez took to his Instagram to support his fiancée and get fans excited for the television debut.

In the Instagram video post, the “Hustlers” star wore a coordinating white sweatsuit set featuring Baja East’s Cropped Crew Logo sweatshirt and Boxing Sweat BE Lego sweatpants. The top retails for $150, and the pants sell for $175. Both items are available for purchase on BajaEast.com.

As for footwear, “On the Floor” artist opted for a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Sneakers in the Green, White, and Black colorway. The shoes feature a leather upper construction, cushioned Air Soles, a rubber treaded sole, and have a high top silhouette. The sneakers retail for prices ranging from $350 to $550, depending on the size, and are available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

Both Baja East and Nike are among the entertainer’s most beloved brands, and she is frequently spotted wearing these designers for casual occasions. Earlier this week, on May 21, Rodriguez shared another sighting of Lopez styling Baja East and Nike together for an at-home workout in their backyard. This time, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress chose a color-coordinated look. She wore the brand’s Cropped Crew with Baja Burger sweatshirt with a pair of Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit sneakers in the Bright Mango colorway.

Related Kourtney Kardashian Has Photoshoot in the Shower Wearing a Leather Trench + New Balance Sneakers Nike Enlists LeBron James & Super-Star Athlete Roster for Inspiring 'Never Too Far Down' Short Film The 'Brazil' Nike Dunk Low Sold Out Quickly -- but You Can Still Buy a Pair

The sweatshirt retails for $195 and the shorts cost $150, both of which are available in BajaEast.com. The Nike sneakers retail for $200 and are available for purchase on Fightclub.com.

To emulate Lopez’s effortlessly cool sneaker style, shop these similar shoe options.