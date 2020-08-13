Jill Biden Keeps It Classic in Pleated White Dress & Pointy Pumps With Delicate Bow Straps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, was seen on Wednesday at the debut appearance of the presidential ticket for the former Vice President and Senator Kamala Harris. The former second lady wore a pleated white dress and nude pointed-toe pumps as she took the stage with Joe in Wilmington, Del.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden after a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. CREDIT: Courtesy of AP

Her pumps featured a leather strap that wrapped around the ankle to tie at the front, similar in style to the Alexandre Birman Clarita high heels, only Dr. Jill Biden’s had a closed-toe silhouette.

She accented her outfit with a string of pearls around her neck and her statement pearl bracelet. Her hair was coifed in her usual wavy blond bob.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden after a campaign event to introduce Harris as Biden’s running mate at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. CREDIT: Courtesy of AP

Watch on FN

Joe and Kamala twinned in their matching power suits.

In the past, the English professor typically wears classic solid-color dresses and pantsuits such as her black and white peplum dress that she wore to the Memorial Day Ceremony at Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park.

For footwear, Jill is a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the bank of the ankle. At a primary election rally on March 3, she went with a pair of metallic kitten heels to join her husband and sister-in-law, Valerie Biden Owens, onstage. She usually opts for luxury label pumps like the pair of Christian Doir stilettos that she wore to her husband’s March campaign rally in Philadelphia.

To match the former second lady’s effortlessly chic look, shop similar styles below.

Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow Leather Sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

Public Desire Volt Tie Up Heeled Shoes CREDIT: Courtesy of ASOS