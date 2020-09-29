Jill Biden Gets Out the Vote in Statement Boots Again

Jill Biden’s helping to get out the vote in proper footwear today in Traverse City, Mich., where the educator participated in a rally supporting the Democratic presidential ticket.

Stepping out in Stuart Weitzman’s “Vote” boots — featuring the word emblazoned in silver on the side of the black shoes — the educator completed her look with cream-colored trousers, and a blazer over a green blouse. The special-edition 5050 boots’ proceeds support I am a voter., a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization that encourages voter participation.

The sleek stompers retailed for $695 at StuartWeitzman.com but are currently sold out.

After the duties of the day supporting her husband Joe Biden’s election bid, Dr. Biden enjoyed the fruits of her labor at King Orchids. “Cherry Jam,” she captioned a photo inside a market. Jill had the jam in one hand and a bundle of apples in the other.

Stuart Weitzman’s 5050 Vote boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

This isn’t the first time the popular boots made an appearance on the former second lady’s feet. On Sept. 14 she wore them with a purple midi dress and black blazer while casting her vote in Delaware’s primary election.

Jill Biden, in Stuart Weitzman’s Vote boots, and Vice President Joe Biden leave after voting early in Delaware’s state primary election at the New Castle County Board of Elections office in Wilmington, Del., Sept. 14. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s Stuart Weitzman boots. CREDIT: AP

Stuart Weitzman joins a haul of brands such as Gap, Keds x Aurora James and American Eagle Outfitters with products that are intended to inspire consumers to vote.

