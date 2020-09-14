Jill Biden’s Vote Boots Send a Strong Message

Jill Biden used her footwear to send a clear message today as she participated in early voting for the Delaware state primary election with her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The former second lady was spotted leaving the New Castle County Board of Elections office in Wilmington, Del., after casting her ballot. Jill opted for a midi dress in her favorite shade of purple, accented by a black blazer and a matching face mask. The real kicker of the look, though, was her choice of footwear.

Jill Biden and Vice President Joe Biden leave after voting early in Delaware’s state primary election at the New Castle County Board of Elections office in Wilmington, Del., Sept. 14. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s boots. CREDIT: AP

The former educator rocked a pair of Stuart Weitzman’s special edition 5050 boots that debuted in August. The brand transformed its classic over-the-knee black boots with the word “Vote” displayed boldly across the back of the design in silver font. As part of the new initiative, 100% of the proceeds from the boots’ sales are set to be donated to I am a voter., a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization working to encourage voter turnout across the country across all party lines and beliefs.

Select sizes of the Stuart Weitzman 5050 VOTE boots can be still found for $695 at StuartWeitzman.com.

Stuart Weitzman is one of just many brands using their platforms and designs to encourage customers to get out the vote and make their ways to the polls amidst this unprecedented election year. Brands such as Gap, Keds x Aurora James, American Eagle Outfitters and more have debuted their own versions of election-ready pieces in the past few weeks alone with more expected to drop as November nears.

Stuart Weitzman’s 5050 Vote boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Yesterday, Jill chose a similar purple dress at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del. for a Confirmation mass for her granddaughter, Natalie Biden. The former second lady made her way out of the cathedral following the service, opting for a standout look that teamed a bright purple knee-length dress with a white jacket and a matching lilac face mask.

For footwear, she accented the ensemble in sleek silver heels from Prada. The slingback pair featured a sharply pointed toe with cutout panels across the side and a uniquely tapered heel design.

Jill Biden leaves St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Sept. 13. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, the former educator has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the bank of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior and Givenchy. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On.

Check out the gallery to see more of Jill Biden’s chicest footwear moments over the years.