Jill Biden Goes for a Run in Cropped Leggings & Michelle Obama’s Favorite Sneaker Brand in DNC Speech Video

Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s wife Dr. Jill Biden gave viewers a look into her stylish running attire during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

In a clip introducing the educator, Jill was seen giving her husband a kiss goodbye before she headed out for a run outdoors. For the workout, she opted for a pair of cropped black leggings topped off with a gray tank accented with an Om symbol — a call to yoga practices and consciousness.

“I have a rule that I never think of anything negative when I’m running,” explained the English professor in the clip.

On her feet, she tucked her black and white Puma socks into a pair of shoes from Swiss running brand On. The On Cloudflow features adaptive engineered mesh uppers for breathability and support along with a unique speedboard with a responsive flex and rocker to allow for full propulsion during strides. A signature CloudTec outsole includes 18 individual pods to push your step forward and provide a cushion for shock absorption. The former second lady’s choice of colorway comes with ombré black to gray uppers on top of a split-tone pink and white outsole.

The style retails for $140 and is available in a mix of shades at Zappos.com.

On Cloudflow running shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

On running shoes are also a favorite brand for another familiar face: Michelle Obama. The former first lady celebrated her birthday in January with a photo of herself alongside friends on a hike in front of a picturesque scene of roaring hills and a double rainbow on Instagram. For her athleisure-chic ensemble, the “Becoming” author chose a long gray tank, black cropped leggings and a pair of sneakers by the On brand. The waterproof Cloudventure sneakers feature a black outsole, coral accents, Missiongrip outsole for maximum traction and Zero Gravity Cloud cushioning for shock and impact absorption.

As for Dr. Jill Biden, her style extends beyond just running attire and sleek sneakers. When it comes to shoes, the teacher is a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the bank of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior and Givenchy. In addition to her running ensemble last night, she also debuted a hunter green midi dress with a wrapped collar as she introduced her husband from a local school.

Joe and Jill Biden during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Aug. 18. CREDIT: AP

Below, watch the full live recap of the 2020 Democratic National Convention and tune in around 1 hour and 40 minutes in to get a closer look at Dr. Jill Biden’s running style.

