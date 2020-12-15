Jill Biden Wears a Bold Pink Dress and Slingback Heels As Electoral College Formally Elects Joe Biden As President 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Jill Biden was by her husband Joe Biden’s side on Monday in Wilmington, Del., as the Electoral College officially elected him as president of the United States.

After his speech, during which the president-elect said: “The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know nothing, not even a pandemic or an abuse of power, can extinguish that flame,” Jill joined the former vice president on stage at The Queen theater, wearing a vibrant pink dress by Narciso Rodriguez.

Jill Biden with her husband Joe Biden as he was officially elected as president by the Electoral College on Dec. 14. CREDIT: Biden Transition TV via CNP / MEGA The dress featured cap sleeves and a V-neckline. The soft look stopped just below her knees. Jill paired the look with a blush-colored face mask that was adorned with pearls.

Related President-Elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden's Take on Athleisure Trend Includes Asics Sneakers & Under Armour for Bike Ride Jill Biden Wears Navy Peplum Jacket to Honor Fallen Soldiers at Korean War Memorial on Veterans Day Jill Biden's Oscar de le Renta Victory Speech Dress Was A Thoughtful Ode to Past First Ladies

As for footwear, Jill styled the dress with a pair of black slingback pointed toe pumps that featured a white ribbon strap. The shoe appears to sit atop a 3-inch heel. Dior offers a similar style with a $890 price tag on the brand’s website.

Watch on FN

When it comes to her wardrobe, the soon-to-be first lady’s shoe collection includes brands like: Stuart Weitzman, Valentino and Jimmy Choo. When it comes to her dress-style, Jill often opts for bright colors and floral designs.

For her husband’s victory speech on Nov. 7, Jill stepped out in a navy floral vine dress by Oscar de le Renta. The embroidered dress, which was a thoughtful ode to past first ladies, featured an asymmetrical design. De le Renta designed Jackie Kennedy’s peach gown that she wore on a state visit to India in 1962. The fashion house also designed Hillary Clinton’s inaugural ball gown in 1997 and Nancy Reagan’s in 1988. Jill styled the look with a pair of Jimmy Choo pumps.

Jill sported another floral look in October at the final presidential debate. The former second lady opted for a floral scoop-neck knee-length dress and a matching face mask. On her feet, she chose neutral-toned pumps by Jimmy Choo. The pointed-toe Katience d’Orsay heels featured a soft suede upper accented with glittering embellishments and a bow-adorned toe. The design is currently on sale for $597, discounted from $995, at Matches Fashion.

Try out a similar dress style as Jill Biden with these picks below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of J.Crew

To Buy: J.Crew Résumé Dress in Stretch Linen, $130 (was $168)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

To Buy: Hobbs London Linen Petra Dress, $125 (was $250)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Trina Turk Sable 3/4-Sleeve Gathered Ponte Dress, $113 (was $298)

Click through the gallery to see Jill Biden’s style through the years.