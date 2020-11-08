Jill Biden’s Oscar de le Renta Victory Speech Dress Was A Thoughtful Ode to Past First Ladies

President-elect Joe Biden with his wife Jill Biden waving to supporters, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Jill Biden stepped out in a navy floral vine dress by Oscar de le Renta as she stood proudly beside her husband, President-elect Joe Biden, as he accepted his victory last night in Wilmington, Del.

Shortly after the former VP addressed his supporters at a rally in Wilmington, DE, Jill made her debut as the next first lady in the embroidered dress that was an ode to former presidents’ wives. She paired the look with a matching mask and Jimmy Choo’s Katience pumps.

De le Renta designed Jackie Kennedy’s peach gown that she wore on a state visit to India in 1962. The fashion house also designed Hillary Clinton’s inaugural ball gown in 1997 and Nancy Reagan’s in 1988. President George W. Bush’s wife, Laura Bush, wore an embellished Oscar de le Renta number at the Stars and Stripes Ball in 2005.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama famously wore a navy de le Renta dress in 2014. It was the first time Michelle had dressed in the designer after already having been in the White House for seven years. She then wore a two-tone purple de le Renta dress when she had lunch with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Palace in 2016. Like Jill, Michelle also frequently wore Jimmy Choo.

The fashion house congratulated Biden’s win and shared a photo of Jill’s ensemble on Instagram.

“Today we congratulate our president elect Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Jill Biden, standing beside, wears a navy floral vine dress by Oscar de le Renta,” the fashion house captioned the post.

President-Elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris celebrate with their families. CREDIT: AP

Oscar de le Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim also shared the image.

Garcia simply wrote: “#flotus elect 🇩🇴 in @oscardelarenta 🇺🇸” as Kim shared: “Congratulations 🇺🇸 ❤️ 🙏🏻 @drbiden making this night more special for @oscardelarenta team and myself!”

American designers had a big showing at the victory celebration. VP elect Kamala Harris wore a suffragette white suit from Carolina Herrera.

It appears that the next administration could give the U.S. fashion industry a needed bounce after current first lady Melania Trump mostly wore European brands.