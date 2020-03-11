Joe Biden’s Wife Is Effortlessly Chic in Dior Slingback Heels at Campaign Rally

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s wife Jill joined him last night in Philadelphia on the latest stop of his campaign tour.

As the couple arrived ahead of speaking to members of the press at the National Constitution Center, the former second lady waved to supporters wearing a pale blue knee-length skirt and sweater set, layered with pearls and gold jewelry.

Jill and Joe Biden at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, March 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The English professor amped up her ensemble in designer slingback heels. Featuring a branded white ribbon strap, pointed toe and curved 4-inch heel, the Dior J’Adior Pump with black technical canvas uppers retail for $890 on the brand’s website.

Jill and Joe Biden at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, March 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jill is a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to the security of straps around the bank of the ankle. At a primary election rally on March 3, she went with a pair of metallic heels to join her husband and sister-in-law Valerie Biden Owens on stage.

(L-R) Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Valerie Biden Owens during a primary election night rally in Los Angeles, March 3. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Jill Biden’s metallic heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The pair resembled Givenchy’s mirrored slingbacks with a 2.2-inch heel and a cut-out detail; the style is currently on sale for $381 from $626 at Farfetch.com.

For slingbacks that match up to Jill Biden’s trendy style, shop our picks of affordable alternatives.

To Buy: Schutz Boris Pumps, $175

To Buy: Sam Edleman Hastings Pumps, $95

To Buy: Naturalizer Aleah Pumps, $110

