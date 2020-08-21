In Christian Siriano, Jill Biden Makes a Statement Bigger than Fashion

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden hugs his wife, Jill Biden, after speaking during the fourth day of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Is history repeating itself? On Thursday night in Wilmington, Del., Jill Biden walked on stage to support husband and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, wearing a design by Christian Siriano.

It wasn’t too long ago when the New York-based designer dressed Michelle Obama in one of his dresses at the 2016 DNC. There, the former first lady gave her very memorable “when they go low, we go high” speech in Siriano’s custom-made cobalt crepe silk piece.

This time around, Biden’s dress came in a romantic lilac colorway. The simple ensemble was elegant and fashion-forward, seen in sleeved wrap-dress silhouette. She paired the design with gray suede pumps and a face mask.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and his wife, Jill Biden, watch fireworks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Del. CREDIT: AP

Wearing designers such as Christian Siriano makes a statement all in itself and it goes beyond fashion. Siriano represent inclusion and equality for all. He has been vocal many social issues, from LGBTQ equality to the Black Lives Matter movement. He has also been leading the fashion industry in creating masks for consumers amid the coronavirus crisis. For each purchase made, Siriano has donated one mask to essential responders.

In the past, Siriano has also said he would not dress First Lady Melania Trump, telling Time Magazine in 2017: “Unfortunately, it really doesn’t have anything to do with her, but she is representing what’s happening politically and what’s happening politically right now is not really good for anyone.”

As for Biden, she’s also a fan of designer Brandon Maxwell. She wore a green dress from his collection during her speech at the DNC earloer in the week, where she talked about family. “How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole. With love. And understanding. And small acts of kindness,” she said on Wednesday.

At the debut appearance of the presidential ticket for the former Vice President and Senator Kamala Harris, the former second lady wore a pleated white dress and nude pointed-toe pumps by Alexandre Birman. When it comes to shoes, the teacher is also a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the bank of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior and Givenchy.

