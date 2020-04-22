Jessie James Decker’s Underwear & Cozy Slippers Are the Ultimate Loungewear Look

Jessie James Decker is fully embracing the loungewear look.

The 32-year-old country singer posted a photo to Instagram yesterday of her latest at-home outfit — and it was cozy as can be. Decker lounged on a chair in her bedroom in a white T-shirt, black underwear and gray knit slippers.

The slippers appeared to be Ugg’s Cozy Knit Slippers, which boast a natural wool upper, a sheep fur lining and a durable rubber outsole. While the silhouette previously retailed for $120, it is now sold out on Ugg.com as well as from retail partners.

Ugg Cozy Knit Slippers CREDIT: Courtesy

When it comes to her off-duty style, the “Just Feed Me” author told FN comfort is key.

“My personal shoe style is very comfortable. I like to be comfy,” Decker said in a September 2019 interview. “I typically like to be comfortable wherever I go. So I am a slip-on sneakers girl; I am a flip-flops girl. Anything where my feet aren’t going to hurt by the end of night — that is my shoe.”

Related Kate Hudson Celebrates Her Social-Distancing Birthday With Ugg Slippers & Champagne Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber Match in Furry Boots and Slippers Shay Mitchell's Very Fluffy Birthday Ugg Slippers Are Almost Entirely Sold Out

While she’s best known for her music career, Decker has serious credentials in the fashion space. The star began her Kittenish fashion label in 2015, focusing on styles that are “fun and flirty and for your girl next door.”

“We have pieces for everybody; we have pieces for our boss lady. We have joggers and sweat sets; we have our moms on the go. We’ve got our working girl. We’ve got everything,” Decker explained.

In addition to her own brand, the mom of three has worked on multiple shoe collections in partnership with JustFab and previously served as Muck Boot Company ambassador.

While Decker’s slippers are sold out, the options below are still available and offer a similar look.

DREAM PAIRS Women's Cable Knit Faux Fur Mules Comfy Slippers CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Dream Pairs Cable Knit Faux Fur Slippers, $18 to $22.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Bearpaw Effie Slide Slipper, $25.

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: G.H. Bass Slippers Cozy Faux Fur Slipper, $30 (was $45).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.