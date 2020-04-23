Jessie James Decker Is Workout-Ready in Sheer Leggings, a Strappy Sports Bra + Cheetah-Print Sneakers

Jessie James Decker is embracing the athleisure look while stuck at home — and in wares from her own brand, nonetheless.

The 32-year-old country singer posted a photo to Instagram today clad in a full look from her Kittenish brand’s new athletic wear line. The “Just Feed Me” author’s ensemble consisted of a strappy, already sold-out sports bra teamed with high-waisted leggings that had sheer accents.

For footwear, Decker selected $44 kicks from Kittenish. Dubbed the Cheetah Girl sneaker, the silhouette comes in a blush, leopard and nude color palette, with a chunky white outsole and a suede and mesh upper.

Kittenish Cheetah Girl Sneakers CREDIT: Courtesy

The reality TV alum started her Kittenish label back in 2015 and has recently expanded to include more robust footwear offerings. The line includes styles that are “fun and flirty and for your girl next door,” according to the star.

“We have pieces for everybody; we have pieces for our boss lady. We have joggers and sweat sets; we have our moms on the go. We’ve got our working girl. We’ve got everything,” Decker explained to FN at a New York Fashion Week event in 2019.

Animal prints has been a hot trend in recent seasons, but Kittenish — unsurprisingly, given the name — has embraced big cat-inspired styles from the get-go.

“Leopard print is my favorite [current trend], but Kittenish has always been leopard print — it’s always been us; it’s always been part of our brand,” Decker told FN, predicting that the trend would stay in vogue for a while to come.

For more sneakers with the animal-print look, consider shopping the options below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

To Buy: Fila Disruptor II Animal Sneakers, $64 (was $85).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Originals Women’s NMD_R2 Pk W Running Shoe, $75.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Myles Sneaker, $84.

