Jessie James Decker’s Daughter Is Her Spitting Image in Fuzzy Ugg Slippers

Jessie James Decker’s new photo of her 6-year-old daughter Vivianne will have you seeing double.

The country singer shared images of her eldest child in a $28 T-shirt from Decker’s own Kittenish brand. Finished off with $75 Ugg Fluff Yeah kids slides, Vivianne’s cut-off denim jeans, a cheetah print purse and oversize sunglasses closely echoed her mom’s southern-chic signature style.

Decker herself is also a major fan of Ugg slippers and posed with the brand’s Cozy Knit silhouette on April 21. The songstress owns the same shirt as her daughter and shared a video of herself on April 6 modeling the top featuring the name of her brand written across the front. The shirt retails for $30 at Kittenish.com.

In addition to creating her own brand in 2015, the mom of three has worked on multiple shoe collections in partnership with JustFab and previously served as Muck Boot Company ambassador.

